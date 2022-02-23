Looking through the lens of 1950, two dozen folks will be painting over one mural to develop another.

A Leadership Grand Strand class project plans to paint a mural on the side of the Jack Thompson Photography Studios in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District.

Currently the building at 503 9th Ave. North has a mural that mirrors a Thompson 1960s photograph. The image is a silhouetted representation of a teen carrying a surfboard on the beach as three girls tag along. The mural was unveiled in 2016 when the area was alternatively called Five Points and the Superblock.

Now, the area is called the Arts and Innovation District and it’s exposed to citywide attention in the push for renovation and revitalization.

And the building’s owner, Tommy Davis, has fixed his mind on being part of the city’s new composition.

Davis stood with a pair of Leadership Grand Strand class members to present the mural to Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday.

He said he will be renovating the exterior to reflect its original look from the 1950s with either large windows or garage-type doors on the side facing Nance Plaza. Currently the building has a few doors that are painted over with the gray scale mural on the left side.

The new mural will harken back to the pop art wave that was the rage in the 1950s with the colors stopping down to those middle-of-the-last-century hues.

The nearly 100-foot sloped wall will have a mural tracing the growth of Myrtle Beach from then to now. The class’s plans show hints of the old Pavilion sign, a palmetto tree from the state flag, a golf tee, the Swamp Fox roller coaster, the Gay Dolphin dolphin with a ball on its nose, the Springmaid Pier, shag dancers, a trumpet to play off the musical history of Charlie’s Place, the SkyWheel and a bathing suit-clad woman with a beachball.

Myrtle Beach City Councilman John Krajc can’t find a negative in the mural’s design.

“It's the pop of color that corner of Nance Plaza really needs right now. I think, unless the stage is being activated, that corner of Nance Plaza can be quiet,” he said. “There’s something to be said about simplistic beauty and this mural has that.”