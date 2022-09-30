A shrimp boat washed ashore on the south end of Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian passed through the area Friday.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue and the United States Coast Guard responded to the scene between 21st and 22nd avenues south.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officials were called to the area of 82nd Avenue North Thursday night regarding a boat needing assistance.

Vest said the Coast Guard responded and evacuated an undetermined number of people off the boat. However, sometime overnight the boat broke free and made its way down the coast before being stranded near Paradise Resort in Myrtle Beach.

The police department asks onlookers to stay away from the stranded boat as it is leaking an unknown substance. He added crews are working to determine what the substance is while working out a way to safely remove the boat from the beach.

“It’s dangerous to go anywhere near it. It’s dangerous to touch it,” Vest said.

Vest urges beachgoers attempting to get a final look of the boat and of Ian as it moves out of the area Friday night to use caution.

“Anything that winds up in the surf is extremely dangerous. The waves are unpredictable and at any moment, it can be tossed around, whether it’s a vehicle or whether it’s a boat,“ Vest said. “The difference is this boat has hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds as well as items on deck that have already washed off and fallen off. It’s extremely dangerous.“

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.