Should Carolina Forest become a city? Would property taxes increase? Would services improve? And what’s the process?
Those questions and more will be asked, and perhaps answered, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at a public meeting slated for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Horry County Memorial Library in Carolina Forest, currently an unincorporated community governed by the Horry County Council.
Carolina Forest resident Kevin Kielly, one of the organizers of the meeting, said the goal of the informational session is to present and discuss the pros and cons of incorporation, and see if residents are interested in placing the proposal on a future election ballot for consideration by the community’s voters.
He said an estimated 3,000 signatures from registered voters would be required on petitions to force a referendum.
If such a measure were approved, Carolina Forest would become one of Horry’s County’s larger municipalities.
According to the 2020 census there were about 23,000 people residing in the census-designated area, but Kielly said the current population could be as high as 38,000. “There’s been significant growth,” he said.
The county projects Carolina Forest will grow to about 60,000 by 2030.
Kielly said he would like to see incorporation come to a vote, perhaps as soon as the 2024 general election when a large turnout is anticipated due to the United States presidential race.
“It’s a democracy,” Kielly said, noting a referendum would allow the people to decide “if they want to control their own city.”
The library is located at 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.