One person died following a shooting in Myrtle Beach on Monday, said Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest.
The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Cedar Street, Vest said.
Officers were initially called for a "medical call," Vest said, but after arriving on scene, officers found one person with injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died, Vest said.
Police are investigating.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.