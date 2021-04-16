Three years after the Myrtle Beach Mutiny dissolved, a new semi-professional soccer team is making a name for itself on the Grand Strand.
Myrtle Beach Football Club were officially announced as the newest member of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) on March 9. The club has been able to participate in the UPSL’s 2021 spring season, which got underway on March 20.
Joseph Barrientos, owner and president of the club, wanted to see semi-pro soccer to return to the Grand Strand.
“The area in Myrtle Beach, we have a really good fan base here in the Coast FA community, and more than anything, the Hispanic community,” Barrientos said. “We wanted to bring it back and see where it would take us.”
The state of South Carolina is no stranger to successful soccer programs at all levels in recent years. The Greenville Triumph were named United Soccer League (USL) League One champions this past summer. The Charleston Battery have been contenders in the USL Championship. And the aforementioned Mutiny won four consecutive division titles from 2015 to 2018, their final year as a club.
Barrientos wants this club to help local soccer fans avoid being forced to travel two-plus hours to see quality soccer.
“That’s also why we decided to bring [semi-pro soccer] back to Myrtle Beach,” Barrientos said. “We also have local talent that is able to compete at this level.”
Forward Wes White and midfielders Ryan Willoughby and Matt Schroeder represent some of that local talent, having played up the road at Coastal Carolina. White and Willoughby played together at Coastal for two years (2016-2017), while Schroeder played for the team from 2007-2010. All three won a conference tournament title during their time at Coastal.
It’s that kind of experience that Barrientos said will help the club.
“They’re able to bring the team up,” he said.
For White, joining the Myrtle Beach Football Club is something he sees as a “second chance.“
“After Coastal, I was mainly playing pick-up,” White said. “I had a chance to play on the Mutiny but I didn’t do it and I’ve kind of regretted it. A group of guys that I’ve play with regularly said that they are bringing a team back and when I heard that I thought it would be great opportunity to get back to playing, getting in shape and having a team here in Myrtle. I think it’s really cool to have here.”
That second chance opportunity for White happened quite literally at the “last minute.”
“We had tryouts on a Tuesday and then had a game on Saturday,“ White said. “You were talking about a turnaround to get a team going, a steady lineup with a plan in five days. It’s insane.”
Still, the team is 2-2 on the year so far after a 3-1 win on Saturday, Apr. 10. White recorded a second-half hat trick in Saturday’s win.
The team is currently under the guidance of Juan Cesar Rambo de Leon. He played for the Honduras national team for over a decade and played an instrumental role in getting Honduras to the 2010 World Cup.
“We are very fortunate to have Rambo as a head coach,“ Barrientos said. “His experience and his talent at that level is what hopefully will help these young players develop into players as successful as he was in the future.”
Learning under the coach is something new to White.
“When I was at Coastal, I was really only focusing on one thing and that was to get myself better and hopefully get to the next level,,“ White said. “Now, it’s kind of giving back to those players that want that dream as well.”
Barrientos has been in discussion with former members of the Mutiny staff, as well as people at Coast FA, about how to not just keep Myrtle Beach Football Club successful but to make sure it’s a club that stays on the Grand Strand for years to come.
“I’ve learned about their failures and they are willing to guide me to make sure this club is a success,“ Barrientos said. “More than anything, we are looking to develop local talent. We have developed a great relationship with Coast FA we are going to work with them to bring over the kids to Myrtle Beach FC once they’re doing playing over there.”
Myrtle Beach FC plays their home games primarily at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. There were dozens of fans there cheering Myrtle Beach to victory over Charleston United FC on Apr. 10.
For White, it’s the fans that can make all the difference, especially after a year where fan attendance at any sporting event was extremely limited.
“Once you get the fans back and cheering for you, you realize how much you miss it,”White said. “I haven’t played in front of fans probably since I was a Coastal. It doesn’t have to be a lot of people but you get that small fan base around you and just having that excitement, that feeing, not just for myself but for the whole team, it’s huge and it pushes us. It’s great to have that back.”
One of those fans was White’s girlfriend and current JV girls soccer coach at North Myrtle Beach High School Gabby Smychynsky. She’s noticed the size of the crowd and she believes the community wants to have this team around for a while.
“A lot of people have shown up, which means a lot to people want this club to be successful,” Smychynsky said. “There’s a lot of people down here that love soccer. I think it’s nice that it’s growing and I think it will continue to grow.”
Smychynsky has always believed there should be a semi-pro soccer team here in the area.
“It’s really good for the youth to see all the possibilities,” Smychynsky said. “ I think there are a lot of good opportunities for soccer down here with [Myrtle Beach FC] being here.”
Not even four games into the fledgling season, Barrientos has been asked when team merchandise might become available.
“We are really grateful to have a community that is supporting us,” Barrientos said.
Barrientos is working to have merchandise available ahead of the UPSL fall season.
“I will be the first to buy a Wes White jersey,” Smychynsky laughed. “It’ll be me or his mother.”
There are still six games left in the season. Myrtle Beach FC will play their next home game on April 17 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. Myrtle Beach FC plays Lobos FC with kick off set for 8 p.m.
