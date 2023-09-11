Filing for the Conway City Council closed at noon Friday, with two people on the ballot for mayor and six on the ballot for city council.
Openings on council will allow for one person to be elected mayor and three to take seats on the Conway City Council.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, the two-term mayor of Conway, made her candidacy official.
Blain-Bellamy is a Conway native who began her career in social work before completing her undergraduate studies. She later graduated from Coastal Carolina University and the University of South Carolina Law School. She has practiced criminal and domestic law.
The Conway High School Foundation recently selected her as one of two Outstanding Alumni for this year.
Conway resident Ken Richardson is Blain-Bellamy’s only competitor. Richardson is a former chairman of the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Commission and former chairman of the Horry County School Board. He said his experience in government makes him well qualified to lead the city of Conway, plus he has business experience. Before his retirement, he worked in the automobile business for 40 years, the final 10 as the owner of Fowler Motors.
He points out that Conway has 288 employees and the Horry County School District has 7,000. Conway’s budget is between $75 million and $77 million per year. The HCSD’s is almost $1 billion.
CONWAY CITY COUNCIL
For the three, four-year terms on Conway City Council, there are six candidates.
They are incumbents Larry White and Justin Jordan, and challengers, Tyler Thomas, Autry Benton, Kendall Brown and Julie Hardwick.
Autry Benton, the newest member of the Conway City Council, wants to continue his short service. Benton was elected only months ago to fill the short term left vacant by Alex Hyman. That term expires at the end of this year.
Before joining council, Benton served on Conway’s Community Appearance Board.
The 45-year-old works with Benton Concrete & Utilities, a family business, and is a longtime citizen of Conway.
Born and reared in the Maple community, he attended Homewood Elementary School and Whittemore Park Middle School, and graduated from Conway High School in 1996. Benton then spent four years in the U.S. Marines.
Justin Jordan was elected to city council for a four-year term in 2019. He is a native of Conway and a 1996 graduate of Conway High School. Justin attended both Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College earning a degree in business. In 2007, he opened Reliable Medical Equipment of Conway. In early 2012 Jordan sold his company to a national home medical equipment company, AeroCare Holdings, where he continued his employment.
Larry A. White was elected to city council in a special election on March 10, 2009. He is a graduate of Conway High School and Elizabeth City State University. Before retiring, he was a teacher at Socastee Middle School and a health educator at Region 6 of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Health Care Partners of South Carolina, as an outreach and enrollment specialist.
A member of Conway’s Planning Commission, Kendall Brown lost to Autry Benton by a very small margin in the short-term position left vacant by Hyman, who gave up his seat to become a circuit court judge.
Brown, who is employed with Horry County as an administrative assistant in the Register of Deeds office, is a lifetime resident of Conway.
As the property manager of Sellers General Construction, Tyler Thomas believes planned development is essential especially with the idea of not overdeveloping.
Thomas has 11 years of personal work as a coach with the city’s recreation program.
The 47-year-old has lived in Conway since he was in first grade.
The final person to file to run for the city council was Hardwick. This will be her second try for the job.
A guidance counselor at Black Water Middle School, Hardwick graduated from Conway High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
