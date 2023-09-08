Jake Evans, who has served as mayor of Atlantic Beach since 2012, is not running for re-election.

Two candidates are vying for the mayoral seat as Evans steps away: Josephine Isom and John David. Both are currently serving as councilmembers on the Atlantic Beach Town Council. Isom was elected to the council in 2019 and David was elected in a special election held this January, replacing James Dewitt II who was shot dead in Richland County during his term.

David's election victory was challenged in court by one of his opponent's, Michael Isom, who claimed David did not meet the residency requirements to run for council. Josephine, Michael's mother, is now running against David for the open mayoral seat.

There are also two open seats on the Atlantic Beach Town Council.

Jacqueline Gore and Josephine Isom's terms are both expiring. The two at-large seats will be filled by the top two vote receiving candidates. Gore is running for re-election. Also in the running are Jerry Finney, Shaun Swinson and Carla Taylor.

Filing for the seats closed earlier this month. The election is Nov. 7.