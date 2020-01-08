A second suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Longs area.
Tylik Jervon Griffin, 20, of Longs has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Police also charged 20-year-old Tyrell Vanquiz Harrison with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in relation to the case.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Plantation Drive around 4 a.m. Friday. Authorities located both victims inside a vehicle.
One of the victims, 49-year-old Tyrone Davis of the Longs area, died in the shooting. Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to a vital organ, which caused mass trauma.
The other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the individual who was killed in this incident, and we are sending hopes for healing to the other victim,” a statement from the HCPD said.
Griffin and Harrison are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
