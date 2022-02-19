In Grand Park near The Market Common, there are 17 pedestals placed throughout the park’s path, each pedestal dedicated to a single page of a children’s book. As families take their children on a stroll through the park, they can stop for a moment and read ‘Leaves’ by David Ezra Stein, which tells the tale of a young bear’s first autumn.
The pedestals, which start at Savannah’s Playground, are part of the StoryWalk project and a similar set up is coming to the north end of Myrtle Beach after city council approved of an $8,900 grant from Horry County First Steps.
Jennifer Nassar, Chapin Library director, said the overall goal of the project is to blend early literacy along with physical literacy.
“It’s getting families out and moving but also engaging them in those early literacy activities,” Nassar said.
The StoryWalk project, which originated out of Vermont, was part of an Eagle Scout project after Nassar saw the project in a journal. Nassar proposed the idea to Diane Moscow-McKenzie, who was working with Eagle Scouts at the time. Eagle Scout Allen Meese took charge of the project, starting his planning process in the fall of 2020 and began building the pedestals in January of last year.
The new StoryWalk project will be built by the city this time around. Currently, there is no timetable for the completion of the new project. With three stories currently on file, Nassar said they change out the stories quarterly but she would like to have the stories switched out more frequently, saying that copyright permission plays a role in how quickly they can get their hands on a new story.
“Some publishing houses are great for quick turnarounds,” Nassar said. “Others are absolutely awful. We’re learning which ones have a quicker turnaround and work more with them than the ones that are taking four-plus months to respond.”
When it comes to what stories make the cut for the StoryWalk, Nassar goes for high quality stories that have a strong base in creating activity extensions to build off of.
“We want something that maybe it’s talking about colors, it’s talking about what’s around them in order to give the child and the adult with them the prompt to engage with the story,” Nassar said. “We want it to be interactive and incorporate not only those reading aspects but trying to get people to move.”
For Nassar, reading plays a vital role in the ins and outs of everyday life, even if you aren’t a reader.
“Being able to have that comprehension and understanding what you’re reading is essential to things like filling out your job application or setting up your utilities,” Nassar said. “Its essential for everyday life and success in life.”
Nassar added this project helps ensure everyone has that platform to build off and is another reason as to why she preaches reading to your kids for at least 15 minutes a day.
“Having that foundation to build off of is essential to success in life,” Nassar said.
While a location has not been selected just yet, Nassar said it will be in the vicinity of the 62nd Avenue North area of Myrtle Beach.
The project doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Nassar said she has working with Horry County Libraries to expand this project near other local libraries or at local parks.
“Hopefully this is something that we can see across the whole county,” Nassar said.
