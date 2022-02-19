In Grand Park near The Market Common, there are 17 pedestals placed throughout the park’s path, each pedestal dedicated to a single page of a children’s book. As families take their children on a stroll through the park, they can stop for a moment and read ‘Leaves’ by David Ezra Stein, which tells the tale of a young bear’s first autumn.

The pedestals, which start at Savannah’s Playground, are part of the StoryWalk project and a similar set up is coming to the north end of Myrtle Beach after city council approved of an $8,900 grant from Horry County First Steps.

Jennifer Nassar, Chapin Library director, said the overall goal of the project is to blend early literacy along with physical literacy.

“It’s getting families out and moving but also engaging them in those early literacy activities,” Nassar said.

The StoryWalk project, which originated out of Vermont, was part of an Eagle Scout project after Nassar saw the project in a journal. Nassar proposed the idea to Diane Moscow-McKenzie, who was working with Eagle Scouts at the time. Eagle Scout Allen Meese took charge of the project, starting his planning process in the fall of 2020 and began building the pedestals in January of last year.

The new StoryWalk project will be built by the city this time around. Currently, there is no timetable for the completion of the new project. With three stories currently on file, Nassar said they change out the stories quarterly but she would like to have the stories switched out more frequently, saying that copyright permission plays a role in how quickly they can get their hands on a new story.

“Some publishing houses are great for quick turnarounds,” Nassar said. “Others are absolutely awful. We’re learning which ones have a quicker turnaround and work more with them than the ones that are taking four-plus months to respond.”

When it comes to what stories make the cut for the StoryWalk, Nassar goes for high quality stories that have a strong base in creating activity extensions to build off of.