A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Ryan Jobe Harrell, 24, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with murder in connection a shooting on Jan. 5 on Grey Street in Myrtle Beach, the release said. He was arrest Thursday.

Harrell is also charged with failure to stop for a blue light, as well as weapons and drug charges resulting from a separate incident on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when officers first attempted to take him into custody, according to police. While fleeing from police, Harrell struck a MBPD patrol SUV and another vehicle before fleeing on foot, police said.

Despite not being able to locate Harrell immediately after the incident Tuesday, he was located outside Myrtle Beach city limits and taken into custody without incident Thursday. The U.S. Marshal's Task Force, State Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Police Department assisted in Harrell's arrest.

Harrell is the second person arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, of Myrtle Beach was arrested on Jan. 10 and is charged with murder, along with first degree burglary, according to MBPD spokesperson Tom Vest.

On Jan. 5, Myrtle Beach officers responded to the 900 block of Grey Street after hearing gunshots while patrolling in the area. According to a police report, a witness flagged down officers saying there was a male victim laying on the ground. The victim was breathing but unresponsive, the report said. When on scene, officers couldn't find any bullet wounds until the victim was placed on his stomach.

The victim was then transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim, later identified as Bilal Harris by Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, died from his injuries in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 8.

An arrest warrant said Brave drove himself, as well as other co-defendants, to the incident location where he entered a residence without consent. After entering, the warrant said Brave armed himself with a weapon that officials believed to have belonged to Harris and an altercation took place. As the physical altercation occurred between Brave and Harris, the two ultimately exited the residence where the co-defendants laid in wait, arrest warrants state.