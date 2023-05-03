Seasonal rules returned in Myrtle Beach this week that impact those who plan to visit the beach in the coming months.
From May 1 until Labor Day, dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Dogs and bicycles are only allowed on the boardwalk during those same times.
Dogs on the beach and boardwalk must also be kept on a leash that's seven feet or shorter at all times and properly picked up after. Both of the laws exclude service dogs.
Myrtle Beach’s sea turtle nesting season also began Monday, which comes with rules if you're walking on the beach and come across a nest.
During this season, crews from the city of Myrtle Beach comb and monitor the beaches for nests in the morning to report to Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson. Found nests are safely relocated to Myrtle Beach State Park for safekeeping and observation, as they are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Turtle Protection Act.
The law states that “no person may take, possess, disturb, mutilate, destroy, cause to be destroyed, sell, offer for sale, transfer, molest or harass any marine sea turtle or its nests or eggs at any times.”
Beachgoers are advised to stay away from sea turtles in the ocean and on the beach. Turtle hatchlings should not be picked up and placed in the ocean, as they need to crawl on their own to set their navigational compass and increase their chance of survival, according to the city.
Beach visitors can keep incoming and outgoing sea turtles safe by staying away from sand dunes, keeping dogs on leashes at all times, putting all trash and recyclables in solid waste containers, filling in beach holes and smashing sand castles before leaving each day, according to the city. Fireworks, flash photography and noise will disturb sea turtles.
Those who spot nesting activity or a sick, injured, dead or disturbed turtle or nest, are advised to call South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-922-5431.
Federal penalties for disturbing sea turtles include jail time and fines up to $15,000 for each offense, with the maximum federal fine for harming a threatened specimen being $25,000.
Myrtle Beach’s paid parking season began March 1 and will last through October 31, but it's not too late for residents who live in the city limits to apply for a residential parking decal, which allows them to park for free at city-owned, public spaces.
Residents can submit requests for decals online or in-person at the Reef Parking Office in the Pavilion Parking Garage at 914 North Kings Highway at the Ninth Avenue North entrance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents who have not received a parking decal in the past must submit their request in person.
“Everyone pays for parking, just in different ways,” the city website page on decals says.
Beginning May 1 until Labor Day, jet skis, sailboats, sail board and kite surfing boards may not be operated within 100 yards of the beach unless they are being launched perpendicular to the beach.
Surfers and kayakers are only allowed to be in the water during certain times of the day from May 1 through Labor Day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at five locations, according to the city’s surfing ordinance. The locations are:
- From 710 feet of the Center Line of the 29th Avenue South street-end to the southernmost end of city limits
- From 34th Avenue North to 47th Avenue North
- From 78th Avenue North to 81st Avenue North
- From 87th Avenue North to the northernmost end of city limits
- From 62nd Avenue North to 68th Avenue North
The city of Myrtle Beach is also asking residents to keep an eye out for bee hives and for the beekeeper to register their hives in the city’s No Spray program while the city sprays pesticides to control the local mosquito population.
Exceptions for spraying near registered beehives include a high mosquito trap count, complaint in the area, or the location is a source of mosquito breeding.
“In each case, beekeepers will receive a call 24 hours in advance and spraying will be conducted in accordance with the pesticide label. Beekeepers are asked to cover hives with wet burlap for at least three hours after spraying has occurred to protect the bees,” the city officials said.
