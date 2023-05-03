Seasonal rules returned in Myrtle Beach this week that impact those who plan to visit the beach in the coming months.

From May 1 until Labor Day, dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Dogs and bicycles are only allowed on the boardwalk during those same times.

Dogs on the beach and boardwalk must also be kept on a leash that's seven feet or shorter at all times and properly picked up after. Both of the laws exclude service dogs.

Myrtle Beach’s sea turtle nesting season also began Monday, which comes with rules if you're walking on the beach and come across a nest.

During this season, crews from the city of Myrtle Beach comb and monitor the beaches for nests in the morning to report to Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson. Found nests are safely relocated to Myrtle Beach State Park for safekeeping and observation, as they are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Turtle Protection Act.

The law states that “no person may take, possess, disturb, mutilate, destroy, cause to be destroyed, sell, offer for sale, transfer, molest or harass any marine sea turtle or its nests or eggs at any times.”

Beachgoers are advised to stay away from sea turtles in the ocean and on the beach. Turtle hatchlings should not be picked up and placed in the ocean, as they need to crawl on their own to set their navigational compass and increase their chance of survival, according to the city.

Beach visitors can keep incoming and outgoing sea turtles safe by staying away from sand dunes, keeping dogs on leashes at all times, putting all trash and recyclables in solid waste containers, filling in beach holes and smashing sand castles before leaving each day, according to the city. Fireworks, flash photography and noise will disturb sea turtles.

Those who spot nesting activity or a sick, injured, dead or disturbed turtle or nest, are advised to call South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-922-5431.