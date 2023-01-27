The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 23-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday night after the boat he was on reportedly began taking on water, the agency said in a statement Friday night.
The search ends after crews worked 45 hours and over 694 miles around the north jetty area in North Myrtle Beach, the Coast Guard said.
"We offer our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time," said Lt. Emily Trudeau, public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard
One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials.
At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north jetty, which is the area where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the ocean.
Authorities had received reports of a vessel taking on water and sinking.
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast district said in a Twitter post Friday that the agency was searching for a 23-year-old man near the Little River jetties. The man was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a 16-foot Jon boat.
Trudeau said the person who was rescued swam to the jetties, and no injuries were reported.
Horry County Fire Rescue's Marine Rescue team and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad crews assisted the U.S. Coast Guard in the search, officials said. The search included water and aerial searches involving the Coast Guard, helicopters and a range of other recourses from partner agencies, Trudeau said.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the search continued.
“The decision to suspend an active search and rescue case is a very difficult one, and is based on the careful and thoughtful consideration of all the factors and information of the incident, to include weather and environmental conditions," said Lt. Nicole Corbett, enforcement division chief, before the search was suspended. "Once the decision is made, the Coast Guard transitions lead efforts to local authorities for recovery and case closure.”
The Coast Guard announced just before 7:30 p.m. Friday that the search had been suspended.
Anyone with information should call the Coast Guard at 305-415-6800.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.