Crews are continue to search for missing boater near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach on Friday morning.
One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials.
At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. This is the area where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the ocean.
Authorities received reports of a vessel taking on water and sinking.
Horry County Fire Rescue's Marine Rescue team and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad crews are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the search, officials said.
Check back for updates.
