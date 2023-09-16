It was a nearly perfect scenario for the sea turtles Friday: 116 out of 120 eggs hatched.
“Today was very good,” said Jim Cote, volunteer coordinator of the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park. “Last week we had 100%. This was about 98%. The best thing that we want is for all the turtles to hatch and make it to the sea.”
More than 100 spectators and volunteers came to witness the loggerhead turtle nest inventory at Huntington Beach State Park just south of Murrells Inlet.
Volunteers with the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park, a nonprofit organization, walk the beach every morning at 6 a.m. looking for evidence of sea turtle nest laying and hatching. When a nest is first found, it’s protected, marked and monitored. Forty-five to 60 days later, the eggs hatch and, hopefully, the sea turtles make the short trek into the Atlantic Ocean overnight.
Three days after tracks are seen going from the nest to the water, the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park hold a sea turtle nest inventory. Volunteers carefully dig through the nest, unearthing and counting broken and unbroken shells. Sometimes there are dead baby turtles. The nests are vulnerable to coyotes, raccoons, fire ants, humans and other predators.
For the spectators, they may have left the nest inventory slightly disappointed because one of the draws of the inventories is the chance that a lingering sea turtle is still in the nest.
In that event, volunteers will help the turtle out of the nest so it can make its way into the sea. But State Park Ranger Mike Walker said while that is entertaining, it probably is not good news for that turtle.
“I’m sure a lot of our visitors are coming because they want to see little baby sea turtles, and I get that,” Walker said. “But I always feel conflicted when a hatchling is stuck in the nest because, let’s be honest, they have a lot of hurdles in their life and if they can’t dig through a few inches of sand, that doesn’t bode too well for them.”
So, only finding shells in the nest, and 116 of them hatched, is a good sign. Walker said there have been 21 documented nests at HBSP this year, including five green sea turtle nests which Walker describes as very unusual. Usually all, if not nearly all, of the nests are loggerhead nests. He said he thinks the reason for the increase is the damage that Garden City Beach took from Hurricane Ian in 2022.
The event also serves as an educational opportunity. Walker spoke to a semicircle of gatherers that included families with young children, environmentalists and “state park geeks” as Ashley Blough describes herself.
Blough, from Greer, South Carolina, has been coming to Huntington Beach State Park since she was a kid and has been to all 47 of South Carolina’s state parks. She said she went to the nest inventory to check off a step in the state park system’s app-based scavenger hunt.
Blough has witnessed baby sea turtles venturing out to sea before at Huntington Beach but said she learned a lot from the inventory.
“This was great to learn about the biology of the sea turtles, about the process of them hatching and the mother laying the eggs with a marine biologist who really knows his stuff,” Blough said. “We witnessed this amazing natural act [previously] but we didn’t have anyone there to explain to us the ins and outs of the process.”
Walker said some ways to ensure baby sea turtles make the trip from the nest to the ocean safely is to keep the beach dark at night and not to disturb sand dunes. He also said to please knock over sandcastles and fill in holes when you leave the beach. Those castle walls could bar the newborns from their habitat.
