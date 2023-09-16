It was a nearly perfect scenario for the sea turtles Friday: 116 out of 120 eggs hatched.

“Today was very good,” said Jim Cote, volunteer coordinator of the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park. “Last week we had 100%. This was about 98%. The best thing that we want is for all the turtles to hatch and make it to the sea.”

More than 100 spectators and volunteers came to witness the loggerhead turtle nest inventory at Huntington Beach State Park just south of Murrells Inlet.

Volunteers with the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park, a nonprofit organization, walk the beach every morning at 6 a.m. looking for evidence of sea turtle nest laying and hatching. When a nest is first found, it’s protected, marked and monitored. Forty-five to 60 days later, the eggs hatch and, hopefully, the sea turtles make the short trek into the Atlantic Ocean overnight.

Three days after tracks are seen going from the nest to the water, the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park hold a sea turtle nest inventory. Volunteers carefully dig through the nest, unearthing and counting broken and unbroken shells. Sometimes there are dead baby turtles. The nests are vulnerable to coyotes, raccoons, fire ants, humans and other predators.

For the spectators, they may have left the nest inventory slightly disappointed because one of the draws of the inventories is the chance that a lingering sea turtle is still in the nest.

In that event, volunteers will help the turtle out of the nest so it can make its way into the sea. But State Park Ranger Mike Walker said while that is entertaining, it probably is not good news for that turtle.

“I’m sure a lot of our visitors are coming because they want to see little baby sea turtles, and I get that,” Walker said. “But I always feel conflicted when a hatchling is stuck in the nest because, let’s be honest, they have a lot of hurdles in their life and if they can’t dig through a few inches of sand, that doesn’t bode too well for them.”