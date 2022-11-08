Republican Carla Schuessler beat Democrat Ashlyn Preaux Tuesday in the race for the S.C. House District 61 seat.
The district was created in response to the county's surging population growth, which was reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census. The district includes parts of the Myrtle Beach and Conway areas along U.S. 501.
Schuessler is from the Midwest and has lived in the county since 1997.
She is the chief operating officer for the Complete Legal Defense Team, and she has experience in “managing operations and growth within businesses covering the property management, nonprofit, and legal sectors,” according to her website.
From talking with District 61 residents, Schuessler said she has learned that they are concerned with “the cost of gas and groceries and being able to take care of their families.”
“Everyone's feeling the burden of increasing inflation and that's a big deal,” she said before the election. “I want to help where I can. And then also safety, supporting our police and first responders. Definitely, I’m wanting to help military, those that are serving and retired veterans. I want to make sure that they have the best access and services that are provided.”
Shuessler could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night.
Preaux, according to her campaign site, comes from a "rural, working class background.”
“First and foremost, I’m a mom,” she said before the election.
Preaux said she was running to make “our kids’ education system better, trying to make living in South Carolina more affordable and have an overall higher quality of life for families, especially families with young kids.”
When it was evident that Schuessler had won the seat on election night — she claimed nearly 70% of the vote, according to unofficial results — Preaux said she was still looking forward to seeing Horry County's voting statistics as a whole.
"I'm just waiting to see how the whole county looks," she said. "What's more important to me is overall voter turnout, so not even just about my race, but about the whole voter turnout. ... I hope [Schuessler] makes herself more available to her constituents instead of hiding like she did during the whole entire race."
Of the county's nearly 260,000 registered voters, just over 52% cast a ballot in this election, according to unofficial results. The results are scheduled to be certified on Friday.
