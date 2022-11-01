Republican Carla Schuessler and Democrat Ashlyn Preaux are vying for the South Carolina House District 61 seat.
This district was created during the 2020 U.S. Census due to the surging growth in Horry County. Parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 are included in the district.
“I’m feeling good,” Schuessler said. “It’s been a long race since filing in March, but I’m ready. … I am very hopeful and we’ve worked very hard.”
Schuessler is originally from the Midwest and has lived in Horry County since 1997.
As the chief operating officer for the Complete Legal Defense Team, Schuessler has experience in “managing operations and growth within businesses covering the property management, nonprofit, and legal sectors,” according to her website.
From talking to District 61 residents, Schuessler said she has learned that they are concerned with “the cost of gas and groceries and being able to take care of their families.”
“Everyone's feeling the burden of increasing inflation and that's a big deal,” she said. “I want to help where I can. And then also safety, supporting our police and first responders. Definitely, I’m wanting to help military, those that are serving and retired veterans. I want to make sure that they have the best access and services that are provided.”
Preaux, according to her campaign site, comes from a "rural, working class background.”
“First and foremost, I’m a mom,” she said. “I'm running on trying to make our kids’ education system better, trying to make living in South Carolina more affordable and have an overall higher quality of life for families, especially families with young kids.”
Preaux also said that she wants to work on giving the residents of District 61 better access to skilled healthcare providers.
“If you need a specialist, you have to drive to Charleston or to Columbia to see the doctor you need,” she said. “I have to take my kid about every three months to Charleston for an allergist and then my other daughter has to be taken to Columbia for her psychiatrist.
“These are the things that we need to hear and no one is really addressing them.”
The general election for District 61 is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
There are seven early voting locations in the county, according to the South Carolina Election Commission, and each of them are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Here are early voting polling locations in Horry County:
- Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1515 4th Ave. in Conway
- Aynor Town Hall at 600 Main St., Aynor
- Carolina Forest Library located at 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd.
- Grand Strand Senior Center located at 1268 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach
- North Strand Recreation Center located at 120 Highway 57 S. in Little River
- South Strand Recreation Center located at 9650 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach
- Loris Public Safety Center located at 3909 Walnut St. in Loris
