A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run collision on U.S. 17 in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The deadly crash happened about 10:25 p.m. Saturday on North Kings Highway near Cove Drive, said Lt. Sonny Collins with SCHP. An unknown vehicle was traveling north when it struck and killed the pedestrian, Collins said.
Authorities ask the public to call *HP if anyone has information about the crash. Collins said the vehicle could have damage to the front and hood.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not named the victim at this time.
Check back for updates.
