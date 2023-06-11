The driver of a pick-up truck died after the vehicle ran off the road and crashed in the Conway area Saturday evening, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 5:22 p.m. on Hendricks Short-Cut Road near Lee Hucks Lane, which is roughly two miles east of Conway, Tidwell said.
A 2005 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling west on Hendricks Shortcut Road when it ran off the road to the left, struck a tree and then a ditch, Tidwell said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.