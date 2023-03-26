A 53-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing S.C. 707 in the Socastee area just outside of Myrtle Beach on Saturday evening, according to authorities.
A 2014 Buick Enclave was traveling north on S.C. 707 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway about 8:20 p.m., said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about a mile and a half south of Myrtle Beach, he said.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the Buick, was not injured, Bolt said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Gabriel Carrillo Palma was struck as he attempted to cross 707 at Weeks Drive on Saturday evening. He died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.
Willard said he lived in the area.
