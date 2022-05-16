A pedestrian died following a collision just south of Murrells Inlet on Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was crossing the road and was struck by a 2008 Volvo SUV that was traveling north on U.S. 17 Business near Tadlock Drive about 8:36 p.m.
The pedestrian was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died from injuries sustained in the crash, Tidwell said.
The driver of the SUV, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not injured, Tidwell said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the pedestrian.
Check back for updates.
