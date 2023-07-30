A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach woman died in a hit and run in the Myrtle Beach area Friday night, authorities said.
Deandra Goodman died from multiple traumatic injuries in the crash, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Goodman was discovered the following morning around 8 a.m., the coroner's office said.
The victim was walking north on U.S. 501 at Jason Boulevard near the Intracoastal Waterway when an unknown vehicle struck and killed her, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 11:55 p.m., Pye said.
Anyone with information on the crash can submit an anonymous tip to the SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or *HP, or online at 5541111.com.
