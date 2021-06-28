One person died and another person was hospitalized late Sunday night after a crash on S.C. 9 in the Loris area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2021 Ford Explorer registered to the government of Horry County was traveling south on S.C. 9 when a 1996 GMC pick-up truck was attempting to turn south onto S.C. 9 from Highway 66, said Trooper First Class Nick Pye. The vehicles collided.
The driver of the GMC died and the driver of the Ford, Justin Jones, was transported to Conway Medical Center, Pye said.
Horry County police said in a Facebook post that Jones was an on-duty patrol officer at the time of the crash.
The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the victim at this time.
Check back for updates.
Reporter Christian Boschult contributed to this report.
