A 34-year-old driver was killed after the vehicle veered off the road in Little River near North Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The 2007 Ford sedan was traveling north on Highway 31 toward the Highway 9 onramp when she veered off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail, going through an embankment and hitting a tree, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
There were three other occupants in the vehicle who were all hospitalized, including a 10-year-old and 13-year-old.
The collision happened at about 3:40 p.m. on April 10, Bolt said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Shanita Williams died from injuries in the wreck and she was from the Selma/Smithfield area of North Carolina.
