A driver traveling north in a southbound lane on S.C. 31 died in a crash Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle collision happened about 10:20 p.m. on S.C. 31 near Highway 9 in the Little River area, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP.
A Toyota sedan driving north in the southbound lane of S.C. 31 struck a Hyundai sedan that was traveling south, Pye said. The driver of the Toyota died from injuries, he said.
The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were transported to the hospital, Pye said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the driver at this time.
The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
Check back for updates.
