A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Conway area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on Highway 701, seven miles south of the city of Conway, said Lance Cpl. William Bennett with SCHP.
A 2003 Subaru sedan was traveling north on 701 when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and overturned, Bennett said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, Bennett said. Two other passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Ashanti Ellerbe of Conway died in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.