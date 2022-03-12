The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash south of Conway on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The single vehicle crash happened about 4:25 p.m. on Secondary 110 near Effie Johnson Road, said Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2015 GMC Sierra was traveling east on Secondary 110 when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck a ditch and a tree, Tidwell said.
The name of the driver will be named at a later time by the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Check back for updates.
