A passenger died following a single-vehicle crash on Fourth of July evening near North Myrtle Beach, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
A 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling too fast for conditions on Dewitt Road near Chesterfield Road when it veered off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, then a brick wall before overturning, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.
The wreck happened at about 10:18 p.m. and there were five people in the vehicle, Butler said. The driver sustained no injuries, while the rest were picked up by EMS.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office once the next-of-kin have been notified.
