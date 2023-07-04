A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. 378 in the Conway area, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
A 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling west on U.S. 378 when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the SCHP.
The wreck happened about 1:40 a.m. on U.S. 378 near Tampa Lane, which is three miles west of Conway.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died on scene, Tidwell said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not named the victim at this time.
Check back for updates.
