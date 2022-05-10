A driver died following a head-on collision on Highway 701 South in the Conway area on Monday night, said Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At about 8:40 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Nissan Centra was driving north on 701 and attempted to pass a vehicle, Tidwell said. The driver struck a 2009 Toyota Highlander that was traveling south on 701. The wreck happened near Copperhead Road.
The driver of the Nissan, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died, Tidwell said.
All three occupants of the Highlander were transported to the hospital with injuries, he said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Jeremy Combs. Combs died due to multiple traumatic injuries at the scene, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Check back for updates.
