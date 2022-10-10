The Horry County Board of Education on Monday explored the possibility of the district launching its own virtual school, but most members favored leaving things as they are.
"For us to add another program to our system, which is already overloaded ... I just think it's overbearing with all we already have," said District 6 board member Helen Smith.
After officially shutting the program down for this school year, a Sept. 26 curriculum committee heard new details of how the district could begin a $5.6 million virtual school.
The administration's recommendation was to vote against starting a full-time virtual school program, and to let the board vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
The $5.6 million price tag only included the price of hiring administrators, staff and teachers - it did not include the price of a building to house administration for the virtual school or to have a place for mandated in-person testing for students.
There are currently seven no-cost virtual school options in the state of South Carolina.
"We're very limited in instructors that we can get. We're already limited in staff we have now," said District 7 member Janet Graham. "I'm one that doesn't believe in reinventing the wheel if we don't have to, especially if it costs $5.6 million plus."
Graham said she was wary of developing the virtual school due to the financial capital required and the duplication of services with programs already available.
District 1 member Russell Freeman said between all of his children he has used homeschooling, virtual schooling and brick-and-mortar schooling.
"The more I see, I'm clear we don't need to be doing it now. Not at $5 million or even $1 million. I agree it's always better to have them in the building most of the time," Freeman said.
The final vote on the fate of an HCS Virtual School will take place Oct. 24.
In other board news:
- The board discussed a project to upgrade the Myrtle Beach High School HVAC system - approval was given last May to fund the design of the replacement system. According to HCS planning coordinator Joe Burch, the design is nearly complete. The rest of the $15 million project funds need to be approved by the board and will come up for a vote on Oct. 24. The project will be completed over the course of three summers, according to Burch.
- The school's security audit that was approved at the end of the last budget year is underway and site visits to schools will be conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11. Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said the audit should be concluded by December with results delivered to board members in an executive session before the holiday break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.