The Horry County Board of Education will soon take a major step toward building two elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area.
The board plans to hire SMHa Architects to design the prototype for the two proposed schools in the growing suburb.
“Based on current attendance areas – we need these schools as soon as we have the funds,” board vice chairman Neil James said.
The board will vote on that potential hire at their next meeting on Sept. 26.
The Mount Pleasant firm, which is a small, women-owned business, would design the two sites – whose layouts could be used for other future schools – for $4.4 million.
“That is around 5% of the total hard cost of both buildings combined,” HCS Director of Planning Joe Burch at last month’s facilities committee meeting. “We will talk about the budget for these schools in September … I continue to be concerned with cost escalation and how expensive these buildings are getting, but that’s just how the market is going.”
SMha would be responsible for design, site adaptation, permitting and construction administration if hired. According to HCS officials, SMHa has been in business since 1990.
This firm previously designed Wren Middle School in Anderson, as well as Buist Academy, Mount Pleasant Academy and Daniel Island Academy in the Charleston area.
The district purchased two sites last year for the Carolina Forest locations: about 35 acres near the intersection of Ronald McNair Boulevard and Christa McAuliffe Street, and a 21-acre property at the corner of Stafford Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The funding for these schools has not yet been identified, according to Burch, but district officials intend to eventually build the two schools simultaneously.
HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said that over 20% of the district’s population lives in the Carolina Forest area, and these two potential new schools would relieve overcrowding at River Oaks Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary and Carolina Forest Elementary.
A majority of the district’s modular classrooms are housed in the Carolina Forest area in order to make extra room for their growing population.
