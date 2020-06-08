On the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey, 11 positions in the facilities department of Horry County Schools will be eliminated for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It will result in considerable savings of capital monies … $1,250,000 can be directed toward modification and sustainments,” Maxey said.
Six of those positions are currently vacant already, and the remaining five employees will not be returning next school year.
Since the district doesn’t anticipate any major building programs until at least 2025, Maxey said those positions were no longer needed.
The “proactive conservative measure” was also to help the district be ready in case tax revenues are lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also gave final approval tonight on the 2020-2021 budget, totaling $711,857,642.
This includes the use of $11 million in unassigned funds to balance the budget.
Public comment was heard via email during the board’s virtual meeting on Monday night, with the majority of the six emails read by chairman Ken Richardson praising the board's phased band uniform replacement plan to bring the district’s band attire up to date.
Some other new items in the budget include staffing for 814 expected new students next school year, maintenance and supply increases, the two new principal specialist positions, more special education teachers, more ESOL teachers, more rehabilitative behavioral health specialists, as well as the aforementioned support for band uniforms and travel, and support for cosmetology.
One local resident wrote in for public comment, concerned about some aspects of the budget.
“It is my understanding that all increases have been frozen due to budget shortfall … once again our teachers and staff are the ones to suffer,” Bowick wrote in an email that was read during the virtual meeting.
Bowick wondered why two new principal specialist positions were created, when those allegedly being asked to retire early or not renew their at-will contracts are mostly not at the district office.
“What is the reasoning and fairness?” Bowick asked. “The organization … is top heavy and has been for two decades…”
The board, as a rule, does not respond to public comment during their meeting and did not have an immediate answer for Bowick’s inquiry.
All eyes then turned to athletics, and Chief Officer of Student Affairs Velna Allen said that fall sports including football, cross country, girls’ golf, swimming, boys’ tennis, cheerleading and volleyball, would be able to begin practice sometime between June 15 and June 22.
A draft proposal of safety guidelines for summer athletic practice is in the works, Allen said, and masks, gloves, and extra thermometers have been ordered.
“All of us want to have competitive athletic teams, but we also want to be sure we have the safest environment for our students that we can,” Allen said.
The board also approved to spend $5.4 million to make sure all students in grades have their own devices, in the event of future virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic or weather-related events.
Current third and fourth grade devices would be passed down to child development students, so the district would be 1:1 from child development through twelfth grade.
Approximately $3.9 million for the devices would come from CARES Act funds, while the remaining $1.3 million would come from residual technology funds.
“It’s a momentous occasion that we’re able to provide that to our students in the district,” said vice chairman John Poston.
View the budget documents here.
Other board happenings:
- Daniel Plaza has been named Principal of Aynor Middle School, effective July 1, 2020. Mr. Plaza previously served as Assistant Principal at St. James Middle School.
- The board voted to adjourn the meeting Monday night in memory of Larry Hardee, the father of former school board member Trent Hardee.
