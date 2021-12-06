Horry County school officials on Monday released details about the design of the future $58 million replacement for Whittemore Park Middle School.
“We believe we have … a very functional middle school,” said Horry County Schools Director of Planning Joe Burch. “There’s no wasted space here – it is a very good floor plan.”
The district's plan is for the school to be built on El Bethel Road in Conway in time for the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
H.G. Reynolds in Aiken was selected to construct the new school, and PMH & Associates architects will assist.
In October, school board members voted to request that two of the three parcels be annexed into the city limits, combining the three parcels into one and rezoning the entire property to an institutional designation. The property is adjacent to the future site of a McLeod medical facility.
The district bought the property for $616,400, or $15,891 per acre.
Greg McFarland from PMH & Associates said that while McLeod was open to partnering with the district on some shared spaces or utilities, the healthcare provider's timeline is much longer than the district’s. There likely won't be any shared entrances between the two entities, McFarland said.
Board of Education Vice Chairman and Facilities Committee Chair Neil James said he did not want traffic backed up on El Bethel Road.
“I want to be sure we have adequate queuing space,” James said.
The design of the 145,000-square-foot building is modeled after the current Black Water Middle School, with some changes.
The gymnasium was moved to the front of the building so that any events held there could use the front parking lot, and the cafeteria is in the back of the building. Like some of the other area middle schools, the three grades will be split into separate wings.
Joining the administrative area, exploratory classroom area and the graded wings will be a rotunda that could possibly feature a design on the floor celebrating the school’s mascot or school colors, McFarland said.
The front entrance will have an extra vestibule for security, and one highlight of the new school will be the community meeting and legacy room. This room will be dual purpose, McFarland said, not only for meeting space but also to celebrate the history of the Whittemore community.
“The design is wonderful, it’s beautiful,” said District 7 board member Janet Graham. “I commend the principal and everybody for doing a great job. It’s very compact, but everything is there. I like it. I think the community is going to be very excited about the legacy room.”
In other board news:
Students wishing to switch from brick-and-mortar education to the K-12 HCS Virtual school have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to make their decision. Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said all decisions are final.
As of Monday night, 556 students across the district decided to move to virtual instruction for the spring semester.
Allen said that due to the need to shift classes, there is a possibility that even some students who choose to stay in their current instruction format may experience a change in order to keep classes balanced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.