Four years ago, Colin Scholl made a grand leap into what would be his most difficult challenge yet as a 14-year-old Horry County student.
That challenge was to take part in the Scholars Academy program at Coastal Carolina University and complete college-level classes early.
Leap forward to 2023, and the now 18-year-old Scholl will graduate from Carolina Forest High School and the Horry County Schools Scholars Academy program with a bachelors in psychology at roughly the same time he will receive his high school diploma, making him the first student from the HCS Academy to complete such an achievement. He's also the youngest person to date to graduate from Coastal Carolina University.
"It's definitely a bit perplexing, right?," Scholl said. "Whenever I tell most people that I'm graduating college before high school, they kind of look at me funny. So it's really interesting to kind of explain that story and how I've come into this situation."
Scholl said he was always labelled as a gifted and talented student in his classes, and that he was destined for greatness. And so, like the age-old stories of wayward wanderers leaving the comfort of home to live a new journey, he took the road less travelled.
"It was definitely a really interesting experience, and has involved a lot of hard work," Scholl said. "But I've met a lot of wonderful people along the way that have supported me in this journey. And, you know, I'm proud to be the first and the youngest graduate and celebrate next Friday with all my friends and family. It'll be a wonderful time."
During his studies at Scholars Academy, Scholl studied to earn a major in psychology and three minors in Asian studies, Chinese studies and language and intercultural studies to follow his fascination with people's behaviors and how they rationalize things.
He first found his academic passion after taking a psychology 101 class during his sophomore year.
"I just kind of fell in love with the field even further and realize that there's so much more to it than mental health or learning about people," Scholl said. "I thought I wanted to go into more clinical psychology, being a psychiatrist, but I realized that my passion actually lied more so in the language classes that I was taking."
Looking ahead, Scholl will attend the University of Texas at El Paso for his Ph.D. in psychology with a concentration in bilingualism and cognition.
To keep himself grounded and out of the gray clouds, Scholl says he plays the cello to express himself and stay connected with others.
"Music is a really big release for me and it's a good way to kind of socialize as well with other people that play instruments and, but also kind of express myself through music," Scholl said.
Scholl's Chinese teacher Xinyi Tan taught Scholl in four of his Chinese language classes and witnessed his rapid growth learning the language. Tan said Scholl's enthusiasm for the language is contagious.
"It didn't take me long to realize he would be a wonderful resource for students learning Chinese, so I hired him as a Chinese tutor to work for the Intercultural Language Resource Center as soon as he turned 18 last summer," Tan said. "In this role, besides tutoring Chinese and Spanish, he helped me organize and facilitate a series of cultural events, including the center's signature event 'Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit' in January 2023."
Horry County Schools Scholars Academy principal Norman McQueen said working with Colin was a pleasure over the years, and praised his cellist skills.
"I have had the opportunity to hear Colin play in several things with the Youth Symphony as well as direct Colin when he played for events at my church," McQueen said. "He is a wonderful musician who is prepared and takes his responsibilities very seriously. Helping Colin maneuver the ins and outs of making the process work was always interesting. Colin is very forward thinking and goal driven. Most of the time he was explaining to me what he needed, and I just helped with the paperwork."
Looking back on his trailblazing path born of a passion for understanding the way other people behave, the soon-to-be college graduate said he's trying to live his life without regrets.
"I think it's important to recognize mistakes that you've made in the past and learn from them," he said. "And then it's not something you regret, something you've learned from that has informed you to be the person that you are today. Everyone’s on like a different trajectory in life, a different path. And it's all about, you know, finding satisfaction with where you are, and with who you are. So, no, I don't regret it at all."
Scholl will finish with Coastal Carolina University on Friday.
"Over the past four years, my experience teaching and mentoring Colin felt like having the best of luck on a treasure hunt," Tan said. "It made me happy to learn that he set his career goal as a university professor and will begin his Ph.D. studies at University of Texas at El Paso this fall."
