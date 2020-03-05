Paula Collins moved here with her family five years ago, and initially, she thought she might take a break from teaching.
“I thought I’d take a little time off, but I missed it too much. I came right back,” Collins said.
That she did, and after just a few short years at South Conway Elementary School teaching second grade, she was honored as the school’s Teacher of the Year.
She said her award was absolutely unexpected.
“I did not see that coming, especially after only being here five years,” she said.
Collins was cleaning something at the sink in her classroom while the students worked at their desks, when all of a sudden all of the school administration employees came into her room.
“I thought ‘What did I do? Oh my gosh, I really didn’t do it!’” Collins said with a laugh.
But then she saw that Principal Leon Hayes had a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and her 10-year-old son Cooper, who also attends SCES, came in as well.
“They were going to ask my husband to come in with them to let him surprise me but he was … out of town, so they went and got Cooper out of class to help. That was pretty sweet,” Collins said.
Collins grew up in Dillon, but went to college in the upstate, starting at North Greenville University and moving to Converse College in Spartanburg, where she graduated with her degree in early childhood education.
Her husband Jamie, who is currently the pastor at Jamestown Baptist Church in Conway, grew up in Simpsonville and they lived in the upstate for the next 20 years until she said he was called to Conway to pastor JBC.
“It was a wonderful opportunity for us, being able to move home for awhile. Even though I’m from Dillon and it’s an hour away, I went and had supper with my mama last night. It’s so nice to be close again,” Collins said.
Collins said she knows that saying the students are her biggest motivation is the “staple” answer, but she said that’s really it.
“Making connections and building relationships,” she said.
She read a book years ago about teaching with love and logic, she said.
“I believe in that, I really do. I always tell them that if they love me, they will listen, and if they can listen, they can learn. I have to make them love me first. If they love and respect, they will want to please you. I have to love and respect them first,” Collins said. “Making connections with them and their families goes right along with building relationships. I have to not just love them, but love where they come from, and the families they bring with them.”
Collins said that kids come back to see her all the time that she taught years ago, and she loves that she helped make an impact on their lives. She said she wants to be that teacher they think of later in life when someone asks them who really made a difference.
“I want to be that person for them,” she said.
She and her husband have been married for 22 years, and have three children, Noah (18), Nicholas (15), and Cooper (10).
Between being a pastor’s wife, a teacher, and a mama of three, she doesn’t have time for too much else, but her family enjoys traveling together when they can.
“Since we’re here during the summer time at the beach, we started taking trips through the year like the mountains in the fall, or New York City around Christmastime,” Collins said.
Principal Hayes said Collins is an outstanding teacher.
“Her enthusiasm and positive attitude permeate throughout her classroom and to her students. She establishes positive relationships with her parents and students,” Hayes said. “Paula genuinely loves her students and they love her. She is the type of teacher that every parent would want for their child.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.