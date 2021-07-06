The South Carolina Department of Transportation has postponed Thursday's meeting at Coastal Carolina University to discuss plans for a Highway 544 pedestrian safety project, according to release from the university.

The meeting was postponed due to the weather forecast Thursday as a storm Elsa is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Grand Strand.

Officials at CCU are exploring dates in August to reschedule the meeting.

The meeting between CCU and DOT was intended to be a public information meeting where DOT officials planned to provide information about the proposed S.C. 544 Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. The project comes in response to fatal accidents involving CCU students on S.C. 544.

Officials at CCU said they have explored numerous options to increase safety for their students that use S.C. 544 as a way to get to campus.

"That exploration process determined that our most viable option would be the development of a median that will prohibit crossing the road except at designated areas," the university said in a release on July 2.

The release noted that other institutions have used similar median development that has proven to increase safety on those main roads.

The proposed median has received some pushback but CCU officials say that the safety of their students is paramount.

"While we understand that some are concerned about the limiting of access to cross S.C. 544, the University must prioritize the safety of our students," the release said in July 2's release.