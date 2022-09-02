The public got a glimpse of the possible changes on U.S. 501 at Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach during an informational meeting Thursday.
Officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) were on hand at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, taking questions and comments from the public about the proposed improvements.
Kaylon Meetze, safety projects manager for SCDOT, said the meeting was about sharing.
“There are locals that drive this intersection every day and so they see things that we don’t necessarily see and they can identify those for us,” Meetze said. “We just want to make sure we provide the best design for our citizens.”
Thursday’s meeting comes after Myrtle Beach City Council entered into an agreement with SCDOT for four road projects.
The agreement focuses on Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings Highway west to U.S. 17, 21st Avenue North from Ocean Boulevard west to U.S. 17, 67th Avenue North at U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 501 at the Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South intersections.
SCDOT spokesman Robert Kudelka said the construction involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South are listed as the same project and will cost roughly $3.23 million.
The combined cost for all four projects is over $8.7 million, according to Kudelka. He added the city is not paying for any part of these projects.
Construction involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South will begin late 2023. Construction for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North is also anticipated to begin in late 2023. Construction around 67th Avenue North is projected to start in mid-2024.
For the project involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South, the improvements include a series of concrete medians added to U.S. 501 at Cannon Road. This allows for eastbound highway traffic to turn left onto Cannon Road to the north and west-bound traffic will be able to turn left onto Cannon Road’s southern leg.
Another concrete median will be placed on U.S. 501, thinning out at the 3rd Avenue South intersection to allow for traffic to make a U-turn, giving it access to the businesses on the western-flowing side of U.S. 501 and the northern leg of Cannon Road.
The improvements block traffic from traveling from one side of Cannon, crossing U.S. 501 traffic lanes and turn lanes, and continuing on to Cannon.
“We’re not closing off access, we’re providing an alternative,” Meetze said.
From 2014 to 2018, SCDOT reported 84 crashes at these intersections, four of which were head-on collisions. There were 39 injuries with five being listed as serious injuries.
For City Councilman John Krajc, the improvements are pivotal to the future growth of Myrtle Beach.
“The 501 intersection also, to me, is absolutely critical. The Cannon Road, 3rd Avenue South, 501 area has been a nightmare for years,” Krajc said following council’s meeting on Aug. 23.
Krajc noted how that area is not only a nightmare for residents but for visitors and industrial workers as well.
“That is one of our worst intersections for auto accidents in the city,” he said.
Statistics from the state DOT show the improvements will reduce the potential for crashes by 75% at Cannon Road and 17% at 3rd Avenue South.
Those that attended Thursday’s meeting were invited to leave written comments.
Curiosity drew Myrtle Beach resident John Pruett to Thursday’s meeting. Pruitt wanted to get a glance at what SCDOT was doing out at Cannon Road and U.S. 501.
“It makes no sense to have Cannon even open,” Pruett said. “But the fact they’re creating the left turns the way they are makes a lot of sense.”
After talking with members of state DOT at Thursday’s meeting, Pruett was pleased to see the dedication the state and the city are putting towards improving the area.
“These are bright minds who are passionate about making sure we travel safely in this state,” Pruett said. “I have no problems with their decisions and am excited the city is coordinating and working with them.”
People can still provide comments on this project to the state DOT until Sept. 16. People can mail their written comments to P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202 or email their comments to MeetzeKR@scdot.org.
Meetze said there will be other meetings for the other three projects but the meeting dates have not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.