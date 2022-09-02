The public got a glimpse of the possible changes on U.S. 501 at Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach during an informational meeting Thursday.

Officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) were on hand at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, taking questions and comments from the public about the proposed improvements.

Kaylon Meetze, safety projects manager for SCDOT, said the meeting was about sharing.

“There are locals that drive this intersection every day and so they see things that we don’t necessarily see and they can identify those for us,” Meetze said. “We just want to make sure we provide the best design for our citizens.”

Thursday’s meeting comes after Myrtle Beach City Council entered into an agreement with SCDOT for four road projects.

The agreement focuses on Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings Highway west to U.S. 17, 21st Avenue North from Ocean Boulevard west to U.S. 17, 67th Avenue North at U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 501 at the Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South intersections.

SCDOT spokesman Robert Kudelka said the construction involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South are listed as the same project and will cost roughly $3.23 million.

The combined cost for all four projects is over $8.7 million, according to Kudelka. He added the city is not paying for any part of these projects.

Construction involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South will begin late 2023. Construction for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North is also anticipated to begin in late 2023. Construction around 67th Avenue North is projected to start in mid-2024.

For the project involving Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South, the improvements include a series of concrete medians added to U.S. 501 at Cannon Road. This allows for eastbound highway traffic to turn left onto Cannon Road to the north and west-bound traffic will be able to turn left onto Cannon Road’s southern leg.

Another concrete median will be placed on U.S. 501, thinning out at the 3rd Avenue South intersection to allow for traffic to make a U-turn, giving it access to the businesses on the western-flowing side of U.S. 501 and the northern leg of Cannon Road.