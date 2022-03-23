Drivers can expect lane closures along S.C. 31 as the Enterprise Road bridge undergoes repairs, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
SCDOT contractors will be removing and replacing two of its support beams, which sustained extensive damage on Dec. 14 when the beams were hit by an “oversized load hauled by a tractor trailer.”
“The contractor’s current construction schedule includes mobilizing to the bridge site during the week of March 21, 2022, and removing the damaged sections of the bridge beginning the week of March 28, 2022,” an SCDOT press release said. “Periodic lane closures and traffic control measures will be required for SC 31 Southbound during the removal and placement of the new beam.”
SCDOT has contracted United Infrastructure for the emergency repairs, a designation that expedites the process.
“Because we want to get bridge repaired as quickly as possible, an emergency procurement has been granted so these repairs can be completed by a contractor,” said SCDOT Public Information Coordinator Brittany Harriot.
United Infrastructure is currently acquiring construction materials.
“The goal is for the Enterprise Road bridge repairs to be completed and opened to traffic by the end of June 2022, barring delays due to weather or unforeseen circumstances,” the release said.
SCDOT will cover the costs, which have not been finalized.
