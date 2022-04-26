The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is hosting saltwater fishing clinics along the Grand Strand throughout the next month.
The clinics are free of charge and attendees must RSVP in advance.
The clinics are introductory classes to saltwater fishing and will teach skills on tying knots, rigging a rod and reel and casting, according to DNR.
If attendees plan to fish during the clinic and are 16 years or older, they must have a valid SC saltwater fishing license, according to DNR. Fishing licenses may be purchased online or at SCDNR's Titling Office at 640 9th Ave. in Aynor.
DNR asks participants to dress casually and consider bringing a hat, sunglasses, bug spray and a reusable water bottle. DNR will provide fishing supplies.
Here is a list of upcoming events:
- The first event is a saltwater family fishing clinic in Georgetown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28. The clinic is at North Inlet-Winyah Bay NERR, 22 Hobcaw Rd., and participants are asked to park at the Kimbel Lodge. A second saltwater family clinic is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21.
- From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 4, DNR will host a surf fishing family clinic at Lakewood Camping Resort, at 5901 S. Kings Hwy. Ages 8 and up are welcome to participate.
- A saltwater pier fishing clinic is from 8-11 a.m. May 13 at Myrtle Beach State Park. Participants must pay a park entrance fee for this clinic. The instructional portion of the clinic will be held in the Nature Center.
- Another surf fishing family clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 27 at Pirateland Camping Resort, 5401 S. Kings Hwy.
Clinics will be held rain or shine, unless there is hazardous weather conditions, according to SCDNR.
For more details about each event, visit SCDNR's Eventbrite Fishing Outreach page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.