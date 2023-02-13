State authorities do not suspect foul play in the disappearance of local duck hunter Tyler Doyle, who sought help during a Jan. 26 hunting trip and hasn't been seen since.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources on Monday released a statement explaining that some of the online speculation about Doyle's disappearance isn't true.
“We mourn right alongside Tyler’s family and our officers have been with them throughout this process,” said Ronnie Floyd, SCDNR's lead investigator on the case, in a prepared statement. “We want to bring them closure, and that’s why we are working every day to try and find him.”
Around 4 p.m. Jan. 26, Doyle and a friend were duck hunting in a 16-foot Jon boat at the Little River jetties, according to SCDNR. Close to the state line, the jetties are rock structures that extend from the shore into Little River Inlet. The jetties help boaters navigate the currents and tides.
"A small-craft advisory was in effect that afternoon, meaning seas were rough and not conducive for smaller vessel operation," SCDNR's news release said. "Tyler initially dropped the friend off on the north jetty and then moved away in the boat to scout and put out some duck decoys. They stayed in contact on the phone, although the friend said he lost sight of Tyler as he went around the south jetty. Shortly afterwards Tyler called his friend stating the boat was having mechanical issues and he couldn’t keep the motor running and the boat was taking on water."
Doyle has been missing since that day, and state officials said the search for the 22-year-old continues.
Floyd confirmed that on the night of Doyle's disappearance, he and his friend called 911.
Data from Doyle's Life360, a location-sharing app, was provided to investigators by Doyle's family and corroborates the location information obtained from Doyle's phone carrier, according to SCDNR's release.
SCDNR investigators said the collection of phone records, witness interviews, a boat inspection and recovered items indicate this was an accident.
The SCDNR's news release said any rumors about pending criminal charges against Doyle are unfounded.
Unsafe weather conditions combined with mechanical failures appear to be the factors that led to the accident, the agency said.
SCDNR's release said the investigation will continue as conditions allow. The agency is receiving assistance from from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina as well as from the Wildlife Resources Commission and from nonprofit search-and-rescue organization Wings of Hope.
SCDNR will continue to provide regular updates via the agency's Twitter account, @SCDNR.
