The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a body was recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday.
One person was missing after a boating crash on the waterway in the Socastee area Sunday night, according to SCDNR.
A jon boat collided with a dock, SCDNR reports.
Just before 9 p.m., 24-year-old Jacob Williams of Myrtle Beach was thrown from a boat as it struck a dock on the ICW near Burcale Road, the coroner's office said.
He was recovered this morning at 11:30 a.m. by rescue divers, said Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause of death.
SCDNR is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.