A ten-foot-long great white shark was found dead along the North Myrtle Beach area shore after stranding on land in an ill state, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday.
SCDNR biologists and visiting scientists from Georgia Aquarium and Ripley's Aquarium collected detailed data on the dead predator fish, which they determined to be an immature female shark.
"A necropsy revealed nodules on the shark's spleen but no conclusive cause of illness; our biologists are sending off tissue samples for further analysis to hopefully learn more," the SCDNR post states.
SCDNR reported that though it's not uncommon to see large coastal sharks, whales, dolphins, and sea turtles strand on the shore, a white shark stranding in South Carolina is unusual.
The immature female shark was not previously tagged, and presented no threat to beachgoers. White sharks are typically found in South Carolina waters during the winter, the SCDNR post states.
North Myrtle Beach Police and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue also responded to the shark on the beach.
