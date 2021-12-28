Hemp farmers, processors and handlers in South Carolina can soon apply for permits for the 2022 growing season.

Application fees will be cut in half as the window to apply for permits opens Jan. 1, lasting through Feb. 28.

Hemp farming permits expire yearly and anyone wanting to farm hemp in South Carolina must reapply.

In order to qualify, applicants must be residents of South Carolina, complete a background check through IdentoGO and provide a Farm Service Agency number.

According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the support of the South Carolina General Assembly and the SCDA’s work to create a “strong and stable” Hemp Farming Program, hemp permit fees for 2022 will be half the cost of what the fees were in 2021. Fees to apply for the upcoming year are $100.

The SCDA is tasked with regulating hemp farming in South Carolina and issues permits to farmers, processors and hemp handlers, said Eva Moore, SCDA spokesperson. The SCDA does not issue permits to retail stores.

In 2021, the SCDA reported 216 hemp farmers in the state and six in Horry County. Hemp farmers throughout South Carolina planted 320 acres of hemp (245 acres were harvested) and 77% of the hemp planted was for CBD production and about 14% was for fiber, according to the SCDA. In Horry County, .5 acres of hemp was planted in 2021, with .25 acres harvested.

The application must be completed online at agriculture.sc.gov/hemp.

For more information, visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp or email hempstaff@scda.sc.gov.