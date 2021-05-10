SC Works Conway is hosting an open-air job fair with 10 local employers looking to hire full- and part-time positions on May 11.
The event is in the parking lot of SC Works Conway on Victory Lane in Conway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ten employers have registered to be a part of this event, including S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Carolinas Staffing Solutions, MasterCorp, Brittain Resorts, Conway Medical Center, AVX Corporation, 5 Star Home Care, AMCO Atlantic Maintenance Inc., Coastal Asphalt, and Rhino Demolition will all be doing in-person interviews for over 50 positions available.
Most employers are offering medical benefits for full-time positions and some will have sign-on bonuses. Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring their resumes to the event, and masks and social distancing are required.
The event comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's announcement on Thursday that directed state officials to return to pre-pandemic unemployment programs. According to a statement from his office, McMaster directed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to terminate the South Carolina’s involvement in all federal, pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs starting June 30.
“South Carolina’s businesses have borne the brunt of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," McMaster wrote in a letter to DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. Those businesses that have survived – both large and small, and including those in the hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors – now face an unprecedented labor shortage."
While the food service and hotel industry has been hit the hardest during the labor shortage, Ellzey said in a memo to the governor that "no area of the economy has been spared from the pain of a labor shortage."
The job fair happening Tuesday hopes to play a small role in lessening the labor shortage. According to data from SCDEW, the week of Apr. 25 to May 1 saw the total number of unemployment claims across South Carolina drop to 2,856. This was first time the number of unemployment claims dropped below 3,000 since the week of Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 and just the second time in 2021.
For Horry County, the number of unemployment claims from the week of Apr. 25 to May 1 were at 255, the fourth most in the state.
South Carolina's current unemployment rate is 5.1% as of March 2021, according to SCDEW, with a total of 2,267,328 South Carolinians working. According to the SC Works, Horry County's unemployment rate is currently 6.3% with just over a total of 138,000 working in the county as of March 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.