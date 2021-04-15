A South Carolina couple pleaded guilty Thursday after they were arrested twice earlier this year on numerous charges of indecent exposure, including on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and around Surfside Beach.
Eric Harmon, 37, of Surfside Beach and Lori Harmon, 36, of Lexington were each given a three-year sentence, which was suspended to two years of probation. They are also expected to pay $1,000 in restitution.
Should they violate their probation, they could face incarceration.
In court Thursday, defense attorney Stephen Grooms said the events that led to the charges started as “something that was fun and risqué” and it “snowballed.”
“I think they’ve learned a tremendous lesson in what you can do at home versus what you can do in public,” Grooms said.
Grooms said the Harmons, who have been married for 17 years, cooperated with authorities “before they even sought legal advice.”
“Once they were under investigation, they cooperated fully with law enforcement,” Grooms said. “They gave them computers, passwords and everything else.”
Grooms added that Eric Harmon‘s glass business has taken a hit due to the couple's actions.
“The public shaming that’s gone on with this case has been punishment for both of them,” Grooms said. “It’s done lasting damage to Eric’s business, as well as friend and family relationships.”
The Horry County Police Department first arrested Eric and Lori Harmon on Jan. 15. Eric Harmon was initially charged with two counts of indecent exposure and participation in preparation of obscene material. Lori Harmon was charged with three counts of indecent exposure, participation in preparation of obscene material and malicious damage to personal property valued at $2,000 or less. They were released on bond two days later.
The Harmons were arrested again on Jan. 26. This time, Surfside Beach Police booked them on more indecent exposure charges. Eric Harmon was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and Lori Harmon was charged with four counts. The couple was released on bond later that day.
According to police reports, the Harmons participated in various sexual acts across multiple jurisdictions within Horry County, though primarily in the Surfside Beach area. Many of the incidents happened throughout December, according to an Horry County Police affidavit.
Surfside Beach Police were made aware of these incidents through the Horry County Police Department, according to reports.
The reports stated videos of the sex acts were posted to a pornographic website. Authorities said videos showed the couple engaging in oral sex in public locations with Lori’s breasts exposed.
One of the notable incidents happened on the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach, prior to it being dismantled for renovations.
Another video shows Lori Harmon urinating on the dugout floor at Martin Park, police said. She was also videotaped urinating on top of vending machines at the Oceanside Village Resort Community in Surfside, according to an affidavit. One affidavit noted a video shows Lori performing oral sex on Eric while in the community pool at Oceanside.
While 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he believes this probably isn’t the first time an incident similar to this one has occurred on the famous Myrtle Beach attraction, it was the nature of the case that shocks him.
“None of us are naive enough to think that this is the first sexual act to occur on the SkyWheel,” Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. “The filming and uploading it is the bizarre part to me.”
“I guess they were trying to get a rise out of whatever following they have on the media part of it,” Richardson said.
Police reports also identify the parking lot of a Food Lion, Floral Lake Playground, and a dugout at Martin Park, all of which are in the Surfside Beach area, as locations where numerous sexual acts took place.
