Tidelands Health announced Friday that about a dozen members from the S.C. National Guard will assist the hospital's emergency departments as they struggle with an onslaught of COVID-19 cases.
A news release from Tidelands noted that the National Guard members may also provide assistance to the health system's monoclonal antibody clinic and temporary respiratory clinics. Tidelands Health has opened three temporary respiratory clinics within the past month in order to provide care for patients with non-emergency respiratory symptoms.
“We again welcome the skilled and dedicated members of the National Guard to work alongside our team during this latest wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health, in the release. “We are extremely grateful for their partnership and willingness to help serve our community as we experience tremendous demand in our ERs and across our health system.”
Both of the health system's ERs have been inundated with a surge of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to the release. They are also continuing to care for patients with the normal array of illnesses and injuries. Since both Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital are operating at more than 100% capacity, the emergency departments are serving as a holding area for patients who have been admitted but cannot move to an inpatient floor until a hospital room becomes available.
At the Tidelands Health Waccamaw emergency department this past week, 22 admitted patients were being held, including nine critical-care patients, because there were no beds available, the release said. Personnel, stretchers and medical equipment such as crash carts have been relocated from other areas of the hospitals to support the ERs.
In the release, Capps praised the staff at Tidelands and also urged the community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“As we have throughout this pandemic, our team continues to rise to the challenge and serve our patients with care and compassion,” Capps said. “But we are asking our community to help us help you. Please get vaccinated, and please wear a mask to protect your health."
As of Wednesday, a total of 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Horry County, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Friday — the fifth highest number of confirmed cases.
As of Thursday, 652 of Horry County's 702 hospital beds were occupied, according to DHEC. Of those 652, 183 were occupied by patients who have COVID-19. DHEC also reports that 91 of the county's 96 ICU beds are occupied, with 43 being occupied by COVID-19 patients. DHEC also reports that 42 of the 159 ventilators in the county are being used, with 25 being used by COVID-19 patients.
