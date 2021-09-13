The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Monday identified the trooper who was injured in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Horry County on Saturday.

Master Trooper W.B. Benton was involved in the incident and released from the hospital, but will have to undergo surgery for injuries, said Sherri Iacobelli with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Benton has worked with SCHP since 2010.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Saturday, SLED said a state trooper shot a man after a confrontation during a traffic stop.

The suspect was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. The person died at Grand Strand Medical Center emergency room, said Darris Fowler, deputy coroner with Horry County Coroner's Office. The cause of death will be released after the autopsy.

The state trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.