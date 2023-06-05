South Carolina state officials passed through the Conway area Monday as the group traveled across the coast for a hurricane preparedness tour.

More than 30 evacuation routes across the state are primed with signage for hurricane evacuation for this year’s season in South Carolina, said J.T. Manley, Deputy Commander for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Our goal in the event of evacuation is to ensure that the most efficient distribution of traffic is placed on the right evacuation routes,” Manley said at the Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center to the news media and Horry County officials. “Most people think of evacuations, they think of lane reversals and I-26. Once again, there’s an excess of 30 routes, and it’s most important that our folks, in the zone that you’re in, that you stay on the route that’s designated for you. …Know your route, know your zone, be prepared.”

Manley spoke as part of a delegation of speakers visiting emergency operations centers in the South Carolina Low Country and Pee Dee areas, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Chief of Staff of the S.C. Department of Transportation Justin Powell, along with other state officials to speak about hurricane season preparations across the state.

McMaster put forth his faith in the host of law enforcement and health official workers ready to face whatever hurricane season brings this year.

“We have an army of talented and experienced people and the best equipment that money can buy is here to see that our people and property are protected during catastrophic events,” McMaster said in the recently constructed Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center. “I know we have a lot of new people who have moved into the state and probably won’t believe it until they actually see it. Our job is to communicate, elaborate, and cooperate among us all, statewide…”

McMaster advised citizens to get ready by learning their evacuation route.