South Carolina state officials passed through the Conway area Monday as the group traveled across the coast for a hurricane preparedness tour.
More than 30 evacuation routes across the state are primed with signage for hurricane evacuation for this year’s season in South Carolina, said J.T. Manley, Deputy Commander for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
“Our goal in the event of evacuation is to ensure that the most efficient distribution of traffic is placed on the right evacuation routes,” Manley said at the Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center to the news media and Horry County officials. “Most people think of evacuations, they think of lane reversals and I-26. Once again, there’s an excess of 30 routes, and it’s most important that our folks, in the zone that you’re in, that you stay on the route that’s designated for you. …Know your route, know your zone, be prepared.”
Manley spoke as part of a delegation of speakers visiting emergency operations centers in the South Carolina Low Country and Pee Dee areas, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Chief of Staff of the S.C. Department of Transportation Justin Powell, along with other state officials to speak about hurricane season preparations across the state.
McMaster put forth his faith in the host of law enforcement and health official workers ready to face whatever hurricane season brings this year.
“We have an army of talented and experienced people and the best equipment that money can buy is here to see that our people and property are protected during catastrophic events,” McMaster said in the recently constructed Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center. “I know we have a lot of new people who have moved into the state and probably won’t believe it until they actually see it. Our job is to communicate, elaborate, and cooperate among us all, statewide…”
McMaster advised citizens to get ready by learning their evacuation route.
“Remember, coming back isn’t gonna be when the wind quits blowing,” McMaster said. “It’s gonna be when the water is down and the alligators are off the roads and trees are taken up and the electricity is restored because there are live wires on the ground and they got killed because there’s as much as 135 mile winds.”
Powell said the thousands of workers in the state Department of Transportation have been spending the past several months preparing for hurricane season, making sure signage is ready on all 35 evacuation routes and that cameras and message boards are ready to monitor traffic in the event of an evacuation order.
“The 4,000 men and women of the Department of Transportation stand ready for hurricane season with our partners at the Highway Patrol, EMT as well as our partners up here on the stage with us,” Powell said. “We are ready to respond to any hurricane that threatens the South Carolina coast.”
Powell, with SCDOT, said the department will be working on drilling a reversal of I-26 later this week in preparation for an order from the governor.
“We encourage residents to consider downloading the 511SC [app] on your smartphone, you can get it for free off of Apple and Google,” Powell said. “It has all the evacuation routes on it, it also has real time traffic information to help you during an evacuation so you know what's going on. All that information is available when you’re going around your normal trips around South Carolina.”
All of the information for 511SC can also be found on the SCDOT website, Powell said.
Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division of the Adjutant General’s Office, said that a specially designed website has been created and dedicated to hurricane preparation. It can be found at hurricane.sc.
McMaster asked for citizens to be prepared and informed for anything in this season.
“We never have had two in one year, but we could,” McMaster said. “If we don’t have one this year, odds are we’ll have one next year.”
June 1 marked the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. The season lasts until Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a near-normal season of 12 to 17 named storms (winds 39 mph or higher), with five to nine storms becoming hurricanes. NOAA predicts five to nine of those could become hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.
