The Horry County Coroner's Office said a man who died during a car wreck and shooting outside Myrtle Beach early Saturday died by homicide from gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, and not the car crash.
Peter Franco, 28, died at the scene. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Wednesday that Horry County police will investigate the murder at Myrtle Beach Manor.
Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that Franco, who lived in the Myrtle Beach area, was not the target of the shooting.
According to an incident report, Horry County police responded to the scene near Myrtle Beach Manor shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. The responding officer found a wrecked red sedan punctured with bullet holes on the side of the road, the report said. Franco, who had been shot and was already deceased, was inside the sedan.
Two other people were injured in his shooting, police said. Moskov said the other two injuries were also from people inside vehicles involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.