Crews worked to repair a sewer force main in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.
The break happened along 48th Avenue North near Kings Highway, allowing "an undetermined amount of overflow into the adjacent stormwater system," the release said.
Following the excavation of the pipe around noon, public works staff determined that a crack had developed at the top of the pipe. This crack was adjacent to a repair from May 2017 that was needed when a piece of construction equipment damaged the pipe.
City workers and a private service redirected flows during the repair, the release said.
The work was expected to be finished by Thursday afternoon.
The city notified the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) about the break, according to the release. A notice of the overflow was also posted at the location.
